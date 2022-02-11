Middlesbrough host Derby County at the Riverside this weekend, and Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say in his weekly column.

Middlesbrough come into the game in seventh position in the table, with their opponents second-bottom. But a recent resurgence at Derby means this won’t be an easy game for the home side.

Off the field there is animosity between the two clubs and this could could effect the players come Saturday afternoon.

It could be a tough one to predict, but Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has done just that. He has had his say on the outcome of the clash tomorrow, opting for a home win.

He thinks Boro will come out 2-1 winners and get back to winning ways after their 2-2 draw with the in form Queens Park Rangers in midweek.

A victory for Middlesbrough means they could go as high as fifth in the league standings, but only if Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town slip up.

Prutton predicts the Terriers to lose against Sheffield United in the early kick-off, but Forest to get a win against Stoke City, meaning Boro would go above Huddersfield if they can overcome Derby.

A win for Derby away at the Riverside could take them within one point of safety. However they would have played one more game than the likes of Reading, Cardiff City and Barnsley around them and two more than fellow strugglers Peterborough United.

There is certainly a lot riding on this game for both sides.