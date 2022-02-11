Luton Town and Swansea City are among the clubs who have scouted AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The League One hotshot is attracting interest from a variety of clubs at the moment.

Rudoni, 20, has been catching the eye with the Dons this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future.

TEAMtalk claim other Championship clubs Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Hull City and Nottingham Forest have been keeping tabs on him, whilst Premier League sides Leeds United, Wolves and Burnley have also been mentioned.

Story so far

Rudoni spent time in the academy at Crystal Palace before he joined Wimbledon at the age of 11 after being released.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Dons and was a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The attacking midfielder penned his first professional contract in March 2019 and broke into their senior side during the 2019/20 season.

The youngster has since established himself as one of Wimbledon’s most prized assets and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with an impressive 11 goals and 12 assists.

What now?

It appears half the Championship are interested in signing him and Mark Robinson’s side risk losing him to a team in a higher division this summer.

They are currently fighting for their lives in the third tier and are outside the relegation zone by a single point.

Swansea and Luton have been mentioned as potential suitors at the end of this campaign but will have to see off plenty of competition from elsewhere for his signature.