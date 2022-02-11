Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said he wants to see Josh Earl add “more threat and quality” to his game as he looks to get the best out of the left-sided ace.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Lilywhites’ side for much of the season, maintaining his place in the starting XI under Lowe’s management before an injury left him sidelined.

However, Greg Cunningham, who came into the side in the absence of Earl, is set for a spell out, opening the door for Earl to return.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Peterborough United, the Preston North End academy graduate has now been issued a challenge by Lowe.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, the Lilywhites boss called on Earl to add “more threat and quality” in his bid to nail down a starting spot and fulfil his potential to become an “unbelievable player”. Here’s what Lowe had to say:

“Josh needs to do a little bit better for us, he’s 6ft 3ins, he is a powerhouse. He should be taking the ball on and not having it taken off him.

“I want him driving into the final third, I don’t want him to be safe and coming back.

“It’s an opportunity for him to showcase. When I first came in, Josh was fantastic. Now I want to see a little bit more, especially in that final third – more threat and more quality.

“If Josh brings that to the party he can be an unbelievable player.”

Backed by Lowe

The Preston North End boss seemingly looks as though he backs Earl to prove he is the main to start at left wing-back, so it will now be down to the player to show he can occupy the role for the long-term.

He has shown glimpses of what Lowe is demanding of him, so he will be hoping to put his skills on show against Peterborough United this weekend.

The visit to London Road presents Preston North End with a chance to extend their unbeaten run further, with a play-off push still very much on the cards for the Deepdale outfit.