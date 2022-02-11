Danny Amos is eyeing a long-term contract at Grimsby Town after his release by Port Vale last month, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

The full-back left Port Vale in the January transfer window and subsequently became a free agent.

He made three Papa John’s Trophy appearances this season for the Valiants before they let him head out the exit door this winter.

Amos, 22, has since been snapped up by National League side Grimsby on a short-term basis.

‘All I want’…

He now wants to secure himself a new contract with Paul Hurst’s side and has said:

“It’s all I want, I want to be here for the next two, three years and commit myself to the club. It’s been a while since I had a long-term contract, hopefully, I can play more games and show what I am capable of.”

Port Vale spell

Port Vale signed him in September last year to add some competition and depth into their defensive department.

However, he struggled to break into their first-team in the league and Darrell Clarke’s side made the tough decision not to extend his stay.

Early career

Amos is a product of the Doncaster Rovers academy and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire outfit.

The former Northern Ireland youth international went on to play 25 times in all competitions as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Hartlepool United during the 2018/19 season to get some experience under his belt.

Donny released him at the end of the last campaign and he waited three months before Port Vale came calling.

Amos has since moved on to Grimsby and has his sights set on staying at Blundell Park for a while now.