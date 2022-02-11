Gillingham boss Neil Harris has revealed midfielder Daniel Adshead has returned to parent club Norwich City after breaking a bone in his foot.

The 20-year-old linked up with Gillingham in the summer transfer window in a bid to pick up some more first-team game time away from parent club Norwich City.

Adshead was a regular under Steve Evans’ management, playing 19 times across the first half of the season before a foot injury left him sidelined back in November.

Now, an update has emerged on Adshead’s situation, with Gills boss Harris confirming the midfielder is not currently with the club.

As quoted by Kent Online, Harris revealed that the former Rochdale man has returned to parent club Norwich City as he recovers from his injury.

“No,” Harris replied when asked if Adshead was still with the club.

“He has gone back to Norwich, just due to injury.

“I didn’t get to work with Dan and I didn’t get to see him but we have a good relationship with Norwich, my connections with them are very strong.”

Moving forward…

Adshead’s absence will come as a blow to Gillingham, but they will be determined to maintain the momentum built up since Harris’ arrival.

The Gills have won 1-0 twice since the Millwall legend’s appointment, with their only defeat coming against an Ipswich Town side that have seen their play-off bid revived since Kieran McKenna’s arrival at Portman Road.

Next up for Gillingham clash that could have a huge impact on the relegation picture in League One. Harris’ men travel to Morecambe, who sit directly above the Gills in 21st place. Although a win won’t be enough to overtake the Shrimps, it would be a huge boost to Gillingham’s confidence if they can get one over their relegation rivals on Saturday.