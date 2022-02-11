Bradford City’s Charles Vernam is expected to return to training next week, as per a report by The Yorkshire Post.

Bradford City have been without the attacker for the past few games.

Vernam, 25, remains out of this weekend’s clash against Exeter City but is on the road to recovery.

He has had a couple of injury niggles this season and getting him back available will be a boost to the Bantams.

‘Coming along well’…

Bradford boss, Derek Adams, has said: “He is coming along well, we are hoping he can get back out over the next week or so and start doing some field work with the medical team.”

Season so far

Vernam has made 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Yorkshire club and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

He moved to Valley Parade in February last year and provides them with strong competition and depth in attacking areas.

Other spells

The Lincoln-born man started his career at Scunthorpe United before Derby County snapped him up as a youngster back in 2013.

However, he only played once for the Rams’ first-team and was loaned out to IBV, Coventry City and Grimsby Town to gain some experience before the latter snapped him up permanently.

Stints at Chorley and Burton Albion followed on for him before Bradford signed him.

What next for Bradford?

Bradford are back in action tomorrow versus Exeter and will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Stevenage last time out.

Adams’ men are currently 11th in the league table and are seven points off the play-offs with 16 matches of the season left to play.

Vernam is on the way back ahead of upcoming fixtures against Oldham Athletic, Harrogate Town and Mansfield Town.