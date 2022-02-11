Preston North End will be without Greg Cunningham this weekend, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Preston North End are back in action tomorrow away at Peterborough United.

Cunningham, 31, has suffered a calf injury and will be assessed to discover the severity of it.

He was substituted off in the Lilywhites’ 0-0 draw at home to Huddersfield Town last time out.

‘Gone for a scan’…

Preston boss, Ryan Lowe, has said:

“He has gone for a scan this morning so we’ll get some results, probably later on today. But yeah, it doesn’t look good in terms of he has definitely pulled a muscle in his calf.

“We are going to have to see what that is.”

Season so far

Preston swooped to sign the defender in January 2021 on loan before making the move permanent shortly after.

He has been a key player for the Lancashire side this season and has made 22 appearances in all competitions.

The full-back has started the last six games under Lowe but could now be poised for a spell on the sidelines which is a blow.

Experienced

Cunningham is a useful player for the Lilywhites to have in and around their squad as he is experienced in the Football League.

He has racked up over 300 games in his career to date having also previously had spells at Manchester City, Bristol City and Cardiff City.

What next for Preston?

Preston are back in action against a Peterborough side who are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the league.

Lowe’s men will make the trip down south in good spirits as they are unbeaten in their last five games in the league.

They are currently 12th in the table and are only four points off the play-offs with 15 games of the campaign to play.