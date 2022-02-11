Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said this weekend’s opponents Mansfield Town have blown the Gas “out of the water” for a few targets in previous transfer windows.

This weekend, Bristol Rovers host an in-form Mansfield Town as Barton looks to get his side back to winning ways.

The Gas were on a run of six League Two games without defeat before falling to a 2-1 loss against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night, but they’ll have to be at their best to beat Nigel Clough’s Stags. Mansfield have made a meteoric rise up the League Two table, going on a run of 10 games without defeat.

Clough’s side have already got one over Bristol Rovers this season, defeating Barton’s side 2-1 on the opening day. Now, it has emerged Mansfield Town have beaten the Gas in a few off-pitch battles too.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Barton revealed that Mansfield have blown his side “out of the water” with bids for “a few” players in windows gone by.

“They blew us out of the water for a few players,” he admitted.

“We’re one of the big hitters in the division, but so are Mansfield.

“They have built a good side. The fact they took young Matty Longstaff on loan from Newcastle shows the quality they are able to recruit. Cloughie, as he does, has built another good side, a side capable of getting out of the division.”

An important game for both sides…

Both Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town could do with picking up three points from this weekend’s clash.

After losing to Oldham Athletic last time out, the Gas need to get back on track with a win. A victory over the surging Stags would be a real statement of intent too as they bid to make a late charge for the play-off spots.

As for Mansfield Town, a victory could see them rise as high as 3rd place. Clough’s side hold a game in hand on both Sutton United and Northampton Town too, so it will be hoped that they can pick up yet another win to continue their rise up the table.