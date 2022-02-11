Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Jasper Moon and Matty Wolfe have a chance of returning this weekend.

Barnsley are back in action on home soil against promotion chasing QPR.

The Tykes go into the game on the back of their 2-1 loss to Luton Town last timeout.

They could be boosted by the return of two first-team players for the visit of Mark Warburton’s side to Oakwell tomorrow.

‘Have a chance’…

Asbaghi has said, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s unlikely that anyone will return, but perhaps Jasper Moon and Matty Wolfe have a chance.”

Moon’s situation

Moon has missed the past few matches for the Yorkshire club but returned to training earlier this week. His side didn’t want to risk him for their trip to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday but he is in contention to face the R’s.

The centre-back has been a regular for the Championship strugglers so far this season and has made 23 appearances in all competitions.

He has had to bide his time for game time since his move from Leicester City in 2017 but is enjoying plenty of opportunities this term despite the club’s dismal run of form.

Latest on Wolfe

Wolfe has been out of action with a hamstring tear recently but is closing in on a return.

The youngster has been on the books at Barnsley since the age of 10 (now 20) and has broken into the first-team in this campaign.

He has previously spent time out on loan at Notts County and Esbjerg over the past couple of seasons to get some experience under his belt but is now establishing himself as a regular in the senior side.