Barnsley loan man Domingos Quina has admitted he found Fulham boss Marco Silva’s previous comment on his work rate “weird”.

Quina left Watford on loan in the summer in a bid to pick up more first-team game time in the Championship, linking up with Fulham.

However, after playing a part in the first two Championship games after his arrival, the Portuguese midfielder never went on to add another league appearance for the Cottagers, with his only other outings coming in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

While still at Craven Cottage in October, Quina was urged to work harder by Fulham boss Silva. Now, the Watford loanee has delivered his verdict on those comments.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Quina, who is now with Barnsley after his Fulham loan spell was cut short, has admitted he found the comment “weird”. However, he insisted he holds nothing against Silva or anyone at Craven Cottage.

“It was weird,” he said.

“I did not understand that.

“He has to say something to make his point, but I have nothing against him and everyone there. I will always thank him for his feelings and he made me a stronger player mentally.

“It did hurt me because, in training, he said I trained well. The one thing I can tell about myself, even though I like the ball and do my skills is that even when the skills are not working, I do not stop watching and running.

“I will always run and give my best to help the team, even when my technical quality is not there. I will work hard in training and do my best.”

Looking forward…

Now that Quina has made the switch to Oakwell, he will be determined to show his quality in a bid to help Barnsley’s bid to stay in the Championship.

Hopes are dwindling though, with the Tykes sitting at the foot of the table, eight points away from safety and with only two wins to their name after 29 league games.

Next up for Barnsley is a tough test against promotion-chasers QPR. Quina will be hoping to maintain his place in the starting XI as Poya Asbaghi’s side go in search of a much-needed win.