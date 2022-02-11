Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Wigan Athletic are “one of the best” sides in League One.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this weekend against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

The Addicks go into the game on the back of their 2-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers in mid-week.

Wigan, on the other hand, are looking to keep their promotion push on track and are currently sat 2nd in the table.

‘One of the best’…

Jackson is expecting a tough match and delivered his verdict on tomorrow’s opponents to the club’s official website:

“It will be a tough game, obviously they’re a top side and one of the best in the division. I fully expect them to be right in the shake-up for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

“On paper it’s one of the more difficult fixtures you’re going to face but we normally do alright in those ones.”

Wigan situation

Leam Richardson’s side had a shake-up last summer after avoiding relegation last season and have established themselves as serious promotion contenders this term.

The Latics are nine points behind table toppers Rotherham United but have three games in-hand that they will be eager to capitalise on.

They are above 3rd place MK Dons on goal difference but have played four games less than Liam Manning’s men.

Current form

Wigan go into their clash against Charlton on the back of three league games without a win and will be looking to get back to winning ways on home soil.

They lost 1-0 away to Sheffield Wednesday last time out after Barry Bannan’s second-half penalty.

The ‘Tics have back-to-back home games coming up now against the Addicks and then Crewe Alexandra before taking on Rotherham in a huge game next weekend.