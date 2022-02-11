Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has spoken out about the form of defender Dael Fry, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have lost just twice since November when Wilder took over from Neil Warnock and Dael Fry has been a key component in that run.

Although he was injured for Wilder’s first three games in charge, since then he has started all but one of the subsequent nine league games, coming on as a sub in his first game back from the injury.

During those 10 games, Boro have won six, drawn two and lost once, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Chris Wilder has acknowledged the impact Fry has had since his return.

“There is always going to be speculation when you put in really good performances so that’s up to those boys. They’ve got the mentality to handle that,” he said.

“Dael Fry has been outstanding since I come in. He’s a talented footballer. He’s composed and a good player but he’ll do what he needed to do tonight. If he needs to stick his head on it, he’ll stick his head on it.

“If it’s old school, it’s old school, but for me it’s right school if the defender keeps the ball out the back of the net. I thought he was another one who gave a brilliant performance.”

Recent reports state that there are four Premier League clubs circling around Fry ahead of a summer pursuit. Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolves, West Ham United and Southampton are all keen to sign the 24-year-old.

Burnley could also reignite their interest after having a £10 million bid rejected for the centre-back last summer.

Elsewhere, the likes of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier are reportedly interesting clubs in the top flight too. Tottenham and Arsenal look to be the frontrunners in the chase for Nottingham Forest loanee Spence, whilst Leeds, Newcastle and Burnley are interested in Tavernier.

Middlesbrough’s main goal will be to achieve a place in the top six come the end of the season, and then their attention will turn to keeping hold of their best players.