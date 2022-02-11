Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says they will assess Joe Walsh ahead of this weekend.

Lincoln City will make a decision as to whether to play him against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

Walsh, 29, made his return to the side in their crucial 2-1 win over Morecambe at the LNER Stadium.

The Imps plan to be careful with him though and want to reduce the chances of him getting injured again.

‘Sensible’…

Appleton has said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“We’re going to have to see how he reacts over the next 48 hours. The last thing we want is for Joe to break down again. As much as we’d love to have him for a game like Saturday, we don’t want him missing for a number of games.

“We’ll make a sensible decision. The injury suggests he has to make the right decision as well.”

Injury situation

Walsh has been out with a quad injury for the majority of this season and his appearance against the Shrimps on Tuesday was just his fourth of the campaign.

Key man

The defender joined the Imps in August 2020 from fellow League One side MK Dons and has since been an important player.

He helped them get to the League One play-off final last year and will now be looking to play his part in them staying up this term.

Prior to his move to Lincoln, he had also had spells at Swansea City and Crawley Town.

Lincoln situation

Their win over Morecambe saw them move up to 17th in the table and five points above the relegation zone.

The Imps went into that game on the back of back-to-back defeats so were relieved to get the three points.

Wycombe will be a tough game tomorrow as they are eyeing a promotion to the Championship. Gareth Ainsworth’s are 6th in the league and are inside the top six by a single point above Sheffield Wednesday.