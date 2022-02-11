Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back on the road tomorrow away at Wigan Athletic.

The Addicks lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that as they return to the North West.

They are in for a tough game against Leam Richardson’s side who currently sit 2nd in the League One table behind Rotherham United.

‘Everyone’s okay’…

Jackson has told the club’s official website:

“Everyone’s okay from Tuesday. There’s obviously a lot of tired bodies because there was a lot of travelling involved. We got back in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It’s going to be a quick turnaround again. We’re back on the road tomorrow so a lot of it will be about recovery, getting ready to be fresh again on Saturday and trying to tap into the players’ minds as much as their legs to get the work in that we need.”

Current injuries

Corey Blackett-Taylor missed the game against the Trotters on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton’s top scorer Jayden Stockley remains out of action, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey and Sam Lavelle are long-term absentees.

Charlton situation

Charlton were unbeaten in four games before their loss to Bolton and had won three games on the spin against Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

They will be keen to find those performances again against a Wigan team who will be eager to capitalise on the three games in hand they have on Rotherham.

The Addicks are currently sat in 13th place in the league and are 14 points off the play-offs with 16 games left of the season to play.

They delved into the January transfer window to bring in four new signings in Chuks Aneke, Nile John, Juan Castillo and Scott Fraser and they all add more competition and depth into their ranks.

They have players to call upon in each position to freshen things up ahead of their clash against the Latics and Jackson has some selection decisions to make.