Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says Lee Evans is still “not 100%” ahead of this weekend’s game.

Ipswich Town will assess whether the midfielder can play 90 minutes or not.

Evans, 27, has been a key player for the Tractor Boys so far this season.

They are back in action this weekend against high-flying MK Dons away.

‘Not quite 100%”…

McKenna has said, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times: “He’s still managing his niggle a little bit, so he’s probably still not quite 100%. We have to see if he’s going to be available to play every minute or not.”

Ipswich spell so far

Ipswich swooped to sign the midfielder last summer under former boss Paul Cook from Wigan Athletic and he has since become a big asset for the East Anglian outfit.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions in this campaign to date and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Other stints

Evans is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 300 games in his career to date with previous spells at Newport County, Wolves, Bradford City and Sheffield United.

He appears to have found a home at Portman Road now and has two years left on his contract at the club.

What next?

McKenna’s men have a tough match this weekend away at 3rd place MK Dons but make the trip to Buckinghamshire in good spirits.

The Tractor Boys have won four out of their last five games and are going well under their new manager.

They are 9th in the league table and are six points off the play-offs as they eye a late push for promotion between now and May.