Blackburn Rovers will make checks on Deyovaisio Zeefuik this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers plan to assess his fitness over the next couple of days ahead of their clash against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Zeefuik, 23, played ahead of Ryan Nyambe last time out against Nottingham Forest.

However, he limped off in the closing stages in the 2-0 loss to the Reds.

Story so far at Blackburn

Blackburn swooped to sign the full-back from Hertha Berlin on loan until the end of the season in the last transfer window.

Zeefuik was brought in by Tony Mowbray to add more competition and depth to his squad ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

The former Holland youth international has since made a couple of appearances for Rovers in the league since his winter switch.

Career to date

The defender is a product of the Ajax academy and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dutch giants. He was a regular for their B team Jong Ajax before playing six times for their first-team.

Zeefuik was loaned out to fellow Eredivisie side FC Groningen as a youngster before his move there was made permanent in 2018.

Hertha Berlin then snapped him up in 2020 and has played 32 times for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions before they gave him the green light to move to England on loan.

What now?

Blackburn will see how he is in training this weekend as they gear up for their clash away at Steve Bruce’s West Brom.