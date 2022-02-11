Rotherham United are hopeful that Ollie Rathbone can return this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Rotherham United were without the midfielder in their last game against AFC Wimbledon.

Rathbone, 25, has had a back issue and wasn’t risked in mid-week versus the Dons.

However, his side are hoping he can play a part on Sunday against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Season so far

Rotherham swooped to sign the Blackburn-born last summer and he has adapted well to life at the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has helped the Millers rise to the top of League One by chipping in with a single goal and three assists.

Early career

Rathbone rose up through the academy at Manchester United and played for the Premier League giants at various youth ranks.

He was released in 2016 and was subsequently snapped up by fellow North West club Rochdale and went on to become a key player for the Football League outfit.

The midfielder went on to play 183 times for the Dale altogether and scored 15 goals before his move to Rotherham last August.

What next for Rotherham?

Rotherham are in good form at the moment and go into their clash against Sheffield Wednesday in good spirits.

The Millers sit at the summit of the third tier and are nine points above 2nd place Wigan Athletic who have three games in hand on them right now.

Rathbone could be back available on Sunday which would be a boost.