Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson wants clarity over his future, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic’s manager could be out of contract in the summer.

He penned a deal earlier in the season that would be extended based on where they finished in the League One table.

Jackson, 39, was handed the full-time managerial role after impressing in caretaker charge following Nigel Adkins’ sacking.

‘Element of uncertainty’…

Their former midfielder now wants some more certainty about his position and has said:

“I want to start moulding our squad for next season so that if we don’t quite make it this season we have a real strong promotion push next season. But there is an element of uncertainty in that regard, including myself – not knowing how it is going to pan out next season.

“We all need to have a little bit of certainty if I’m going to be involved on decision-making on players in the longer term. My own future will need addressing before too long.”

Steady job so far

Jackson has steadied the ship since taking over at The Valley alongside assistant Jason Euell. They were in the relegation zone when he took over and have since climbed well away from the bottom four after a poor start to the season.

This campaign hasn’t gone to plan for the Addicks as they had hoped to compete for promotion before a ball was kicked and their chances of a late push for the play-offs are now slim.

Their boss will now want to have a crack at a full season in charge but his future hangs in the balance at the moment due to his current contract uncertainty.

What next for Charlton?

Charlton are back in action this weekend against 2nd place Wigan Athletic and are in for a tough game against the North West club.

The Addicks lost 2-1 away at Bolton Wanderers last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that with a positive result at the DW Stadium.