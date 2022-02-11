Barnsley could drop goalkeeper Brad Collins for this weekend’s clash against QPR, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are weighing up whether to freshen things up between the sticks tomorrow.

Collins, 24, has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes this season.

Their other option is Jack Walton, who played against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup recently.

Boss’ comments

Barnsley boss, Poya Asbaghi, has said:

“Brad knows he can improve but we also know his quality. I am happy with Jack, he did a good performance at Huddersfield.

“It’s like with outfielders – we have two good goalkeepers and we are evaluating who should be in goal for the next game.”

Collins’ spell to date

Collins moved to Oakwell in 2019 and has since been a regular in goal for the Yorkshire club. He has played 80 times in all competitions over the past three seasons and helped them get into the Championship play-offs last term under former manager Valerien Ismael.

The Southampton-born stopper started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge.

He was a regular for the Blues at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion before Barnsley swooped to land him on a permanent basis.

The ‘keeper still has a couple of years left on his contract with the Tykes.

What next for Barnsley?

Asbaghi’s men are back in action this weekend against high-flying QPR as they look to halt their poor run of form.

They lost 2-1 away at Luton Town last time out and sit rock-bottom of the league table after just two wins all season, eight points from safety as things stand.