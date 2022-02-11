Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has been praised by former England teammate Steven Gerrard, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The current Aston Villa manager says he is doing an “incredible” job at Pride Park.

Rooney, 36, is currently trying to keep the Rams in the Championship this season against all the odds.

They are currently 23rd in the league table and are now only four points from safety after their 3-1 win over Hull City last time out.

“Incredible”…

Gerrard has had some kinds words to say about his ex-teammate:

“For him to have Derby where they are, in his first job, is incredible. If he manages to pull a rabbit out of the hat and keep them in the league that will be one of the best jobs I’ve ever seen.

“That’s not because he’s a friend. It’s an honest opinion from coach to coach. Every neutral wants to see the situation at Derby sorted out.”

Story so far at Derby

Derby moved to sign Rooney as a player back in 2020 after he returned from his spell in America at DC United.

The ex-Manchester United and Everton favourite scored seven goals in 35 games before he was handed the managerial role on a caretaker basis after the club sacked Philip Cocu following a poor run of form.

He managed to steady the ship and was handed the permanent job in January last year alongside trusted number two Liam Rosenior.

However, despite things unravelling off the pitch and a number of key players leaving the club, he has managed to keep Derby in with a chance of surviving in this campaign.

What next?

Derby have a tough game away at promotion chasing Middlesbrough tomorrow at the Riverside before a huge fixture next weekend at home to relegation rivals Peterborough United.

They have 16 left of the current season to accumulate the points they need to stay up.