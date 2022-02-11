Sunderland are expected to announce the appointment of Alex Neil imminently, according to a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are very close to naming the Scotsman as their new manager ahead of this weekend’s clash against AFC Wimbledon away.

Neil, 40, is expected to sign a short-term contract until the end of the season with the North East club.

The Sunderland Echo claim Sabri Lamouchi and Grant McCann were also interviewed for the vacant position as candidates to replace Lee Johnson, whilst Roy Keane rejected the opportunity to return to the Stadium of Light.

Neil’s situation

Neil has been out of the game since he was sacked by Championship side Preston North End in March last year and has since been weighing up his next move.

The former Barnsley and Mansfield Town midfielder started his managerial career at Hamilton Academical before landing the Norwich City job in 2015.

He guided the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking but was dismissed by the East Anglian outfit after a poor run of form in the top flight.

Neil returned to the dugout shortly after at Deepdale and spent just under four years in charge of the Lancashire side before they decided to part company with him.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will be hoping he is the man to finally get them out of League One this term.

The Black Cats have lost their last three games on the spin and risk slipping away from the automatic promotion picture.