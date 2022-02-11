Leeds United are keeping tabs on Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Leeds United have identified the Championship man as a potential replacement should Marcelo Bielsa leave the club this summer.

Corberan, 38, was a coach at Elland Road before making the move to join the Terriers in 2020.

The Telegraph claim he is on the Whites’ radar along with Jesse Marsch and Ernesto Valverde should their be a managerial change with the Premier League club at the end of this season.

Bielsa currently has five months left on his contract with the Yorkshire outfit and they are hoping they can persuade him to stay on for a fifth season. However, if not they have potential candidates in mind.

Corberan’s influence at Huddersfield

Huddersfield chose him as their replacement for Danny Cowley a couple of seasons ago and he has done an impressive job.

The Spaniard guided them to safety in his first year after a tricky opening campaign but has since transformed his side into promotion contenders this term.

They are currently sat in 5th place in the Championship table and are six points off the top two.

Other coaching spells

Corberan was a goalkeeper in his playing days but retired at the age of just 23 to pursue a coaching career.

He had spells at Alcorcon, Al-Nassr, Doxa and Ermis before spending three years as manager of Leeds’ Under-23s meaning he already knows a large number of their current players and understands how the club operates.