Manchester United are in pole position to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillps, according to a report by Football Insider.

Manchester United are hoping to win the race to sign the Championship prodigy.

Phillips, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a wanted man in the Premier League.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also keen to lure him away from the Football League.

Blackburn story so far

Phillips has risen up through the academy at Blackburn having previously been on the books at non-league side Curzon Ashton.

He has been a regular for Rovers at various youth levels over the past few years and has mainly been playing for their Under-18s over recent times.

The 6ft 4inc centre-back has trained with Tony Mowbray’s first-team on a few occasions during the first-half of this season and is also an England youth international.

He still has 18 months left on his contract at Ewood Park but his side face a real battle to keep hold of him with some top clubs trying to snap him up.

What now?

Losing Phillips so early on his career would be a blow to Blackburn, especially as they are eyeing a promotion to the Premier League themselves right now.

However, it would be hard for them to step in the way of a move to Manchester United for him.

He needs to weigh up whether his chances of first-team football would be better with his current club or if he is capable of a big move.