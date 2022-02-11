Rotherham United managed to keep hold of Michael Smith throughout the January transfer window, with Paul Warne’s side seeking an immediate return to the Championship.

With five wins in their last five, the Millers sit a staggering nine points clear at the top of the League One table, and are starting to look like strong automatic promotion favourites.

And Smith has undoubtedly played a massive part in their surge, contributing with 15 goals and six assists in the league this season – the most combined goal contributions in the whole of League One.

So after keeping hold of the 30-year-old striker, what is the state of play regarding Smith’s Rotherham United future?

Contract situation?

Smith’s contract comes to an end in the summer and the Millers are without an option to extend that any further.

But, early last month, the striker himself confirmed that talks were ongoing with the club regarding his current deal – Smith not stating whether he does or doesn’t want to renew his stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Linked clubs?

There were no new interested clubs that we know of throughout the past transfer window.

But, in the summer, the likes of Middlesbrough and Bristol City were amongst the Championship clubs linked with the Geordie-born striker.

Will Smith leave Rotherham United in the summer?

It is difficult to predict. Should the Millers be promoted to the Championship, you’d think that Smith is more likely to stay than not, as he quite clearly deserves to play in the second division, but it will no doubt be even more harder for Rotherham to keep hold of him if he continues his current form until the end of the campaign.

While playing for Warne’s side, Smith has played his best football of his career, and he may see that as a strong reason to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Either way, it will be a very nervy summer for all involved with the club.