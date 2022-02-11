Huddersfield Town managed to escape relegation at the end of the 2020/2021 campaign and are now challenging for promotion this term.

It has proven to be a great decision to keep Carlos Corberan as manager and the club are currently on a run of 13 games without a defeat.

However, with Huddersfield pushing for promotion will they be able to keep hold of some of they key players in the squad or will it be a goodbye to the John Smith’s stadium in the summer?

Lets have a look at their 10 players who are out of contract at the end of this season…

Jamal Blackman

Former Chelsea academy player Jamal Blackman signed for the Terriers in the January transfer window from MLS side Los Angeles FC on a short-term deal.

Naby Sarr

Naby Sarr spent five years at Charlton Athletic before moving to Yorkshire and has since made 55 appearances for Huddersfield.

Harry Toffolo

Harry Toffolo has been a crucial signing for since joining in 2020. This season he has made 28 appearances and has a paramount impact in this squad. The left-back has grabbed six assists and a goal and is a fans’ favourite.

Levi Colwill

The Chelsea loanee has been a key player this season and helped settle the defence. The 18-year-old has played 21 times and scoring a goal in extra time against rivals Sheffield United.

Carel Eiting

After joining Town on loan in the 2020/21 campaign, Carel Eiting returned for a second spell in January and he has since played three games.

Alex Vallejo

Alex Vallejo has only made five appearances this season but has scored one goal for the Terriers and it would be a surprise if he stayed this summer.

Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma was top goalscorer last season but has only managed three goals in this campaign with his long-term future up in the air right now.

Fraizer Campbell

Huddersfield homeboy Fraizer Campbell is the final player who is out of contract at the end of the season and joined the club following his departure from Hull City in 2020.