Portsmouth are currently in the midst of a squad rebuild following the departure of former manager Kenny Jackett last season.

Portsmouth are balanced 12 points away from both the play-offs and the relegation zone.

Here, we look at the ten players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Jayden Reid

There is a realistic chance that the former Birmingham City winger never kicks a ball in anger on the South Coast. Signing on a one-year deal with an extension option, he was brought in initially to provide depth and competition to Ronan Curtis in what was at the time a 4-2-3-1 system.

Reeco Hackett

Brought in under Jackett, Hackett has been a outsider for most of his time in PO4. Sent back out on loan to Bromley after arriving from said club, he followed that spell up with a stint at Southend United.

Brought into the first team under Cowley as a winger/wing back, there have been glimpses of potential and growth. To his detriment, the performances have waned as the season has worn on, and the purchase of Denver Hume has relegated Hackett back to the bench – and put his future in doubt.

Marcus Harness

There was a lot of excitement around Fratton Park when they procured Burton Albion’s creative spark. In his three seasons at Portsmouth, the results have been mixed, and debate rages on as whether or not his return has matched the outlay.

What is beyond dispute is that his current season is the most productive so far. The club’s top scorer, he has taken the goalscoring reigns in a side that sold both senior strikers John Marquis and Ellis Harrison. Now competing with a resurgent Michael Jacobs for a starting spot, Harness must continue to lay his claim for a renewal.

Sean Raggett

The human missile defence system has been a rock at the heart of Pompey’s defence this season. Potentially the division’s most dominant aerial defender, his consistency has been the benchmark by which others are judged.

Brought in under Jackett, Raggett’s chances will be improved by not only his performances; but also his relationship with Cowley, a man he worked under when they were at Lincoln City.

Louis Thompson

Brother of former Blue, Nathan Thompson, Louis arrived on a one-year “prove it” deal. The proof is not surrounding his ability nor his heart, but rather his body. Thompson’s fitness issues are well-documented, the midfielder often failing to complete 90 minutes.

He has impressed when he has played for Pompey, and has earned the respect of the fan base majority. There is an option to extend the deal, and if Thompson can continue remaining in the starting 11 until season’s end, it may well be the crucial part of changing his narrative, and indeed proving it.

Aiden O’Brien

The former Sunderland and Millwall utility man has only just arrived on Portsea Island. His contract is an initial six-month deal, brought in to provide competition for the on-loan forwards of Tyler Walker, and George Hirst.

Having played seven minutes so far, and only being at the club for less than two weeks, there is no read right now on O’Brien’s future. For the moment, his future in his hands.

Michael Jacobs

A veritable Renaissance Man, Jacobs is re-writing the narrative of his Pompey career with every passing minute. Heading into October last year, he was out of the plans and offering absolutely nothing during his EFL Trophy appearances and league cameos. A glimmer of life was provided with some notable contributions in November. And then 2022 began.

342 minutes played, three goals scored, two goals assisted. It’s a goal contribution every 68 minutes.

Jacobs has been a man on a mission. A number of players were told they were not getting new deals earlier in the season. It is uncertain if high-earner Jacobs was one of those. The only certainty is this: Whatever he is fighting for, he’s doing a really good job of it at the moment.

Shaun Williams

Dropping down from the Championship after becoming a resident at Millwall, Williams has been a versatile option at Pompey. The veteran has played substantial stints in both central midfield and central defence, though in the autumn of his career.

His future under Cowley was thrown into serious doubt following the 2-1 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic. A hard landing following an aerial challenge had later revealed that Williams suffered a fractured L5 vertebrae. With his season most likely over, a serious injury threatens to bring an to his Pompey days.

Jay Mingi

Like Reid, Mingi is another player who may never see the field in competitive fashion. Signed with an option as a free agent in September, Mingi joined Maidenhead United on a month-long loan. He has been nowhere near the matchday eighteen since, and barring Pompey’s midfield going into emergency depth mode, he may never.

Paul Downing

A career that has never taken off at Pompey, Downing has been exiled from the matchday squad by both managers he has worked under. Even in instances of injury and suspension, the squad has been shuffled around ahead of Downing being included as an option. A series of poor performances and injuries have combined to make his time down south a nightmare.

Now on loan at Rochdale in League Two, Downing is playing football, but when it relates to playing football for Portsmouth, that ship appears to have well and truly sailed a long time ago.