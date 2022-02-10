Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Mallik Wilks has done some light training today.

Hull City have been without the winger for the past eight games in all competitions.

Wilks, 23, went off in their game away at Nottingham Forest on 18th December with a foot injury.

He has now made a step closer to his return but an exact date or fixture isn’t known just yet.

‘Hard for me to say’…

Arveladze has provided an update on Wilks’ situation, as per a report by Hull Live:

“He trained today – a half-session with the team and half with the fitness coaches.

“He hasn’t played in a full training session with the lads, so it’s very hard for me to say how much longer he’ll be out, he’s done light training with us, just with the balls.”

Season so far for Wilks

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with three goals.

Wilks played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One in the last campaign and scored 22 goals in all competitions from the wing under former boss Grant McCann.

Prior to his move to the MKM Stadium, he started his career at local side Leeds United and played once for them at senior level.

Loan spells away at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers followed on before he left permanently for Barnsley.

What next for Hull?

Hull have lost back-to-back league games against Preston North End and Derby County going into this weekend’s clash against Fulham.

They are 12 points above the relegation zone right now but will be wary of their tough run of fixtures coming up against the likes of Sheffield United and QPR as well this month.