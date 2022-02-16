It has been a tough season for Birmingham City but they are comfortably above the relegation zone right now.

The Blues’ fans will be hoping they can improve and push on in the next campaign.

To do that they will need to make sure they keep some of their stand out players who are set to be free agents come the summer…

Kristian Pedersen

Talks between the club and the player have been unsuccessful to this point and it doesn’t appear to be looking too promising for Birmingham City.

The Dane has made 149 appearances since he joined from Union Berlin but he is due to become available this summer.

Jérémie Bela

The attacking midfielder Bela is another high profile player who is out of contract in the summer.

He has featured in 25 league games this season and has a decision to make on his future.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jutkiewicz has been at St. Andrew’s since 2017 when he joined from Burnley and has been a key player over the past few campaigns.

The experienced striker has been heavily involved with Lee Bowyer’s side this term but is another who faces an uncertain future.

Connal Trueman

Trueman has spent the whole season as a back-up goalkeeper for Blues and also had a brief loan spell away at Oxford United earlier this campaign.

He provides useful depth between the sticks, but will he fancy becoming the number one somewhere else now instead?

Next up for Birmingham is a trip to Stoke City away this weekend.