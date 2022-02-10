Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey says loanee Ethan Galbraith has returned to Manchester United for a few days as he recovers from injury.

Doncaster Rovers have missed the youngster in their last two games against Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Galbraith, 20, is suffering from an ongoing calf problem.

The youngster will miss this weekend’s clash against Portsmouth and may also be out of action for Tuesday’s trip to Lincoln City.

‘We’ll touch base’

McSheffrey has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press:

“Ethan’s back at Manchester United for a few days and we’ll touch base and reassess it at the beginning of next week but I wouldn’t say he’d be available for the next couple.”

Key player for Doncaster

Doncaster swooped to sign the highly-rated midfielder last summer and he was given the green light to leave Manchester United on a season-long loan to get some experience under his belt.

He has enjoyed plenty of first-team action this term and has made 29 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal and three assists.

Career to date

The Northern Ireland international played for the likes of Carnmoney Colts, Ballyclare Comrades, Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield in his home country before moving to England in 2017.

He penned his first professional contract with Manchester United a year later and has played once for their senior side in a Europa League clash against Astana a couple of seasons ago.

This is the first year that Galbraith has been allowed to leave the Red Devils on loan and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Doncaster will be hoping his injury isn’t too serious and that they can get him back as soon as possible.