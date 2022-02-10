Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has confirmed Dan Scarr will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s game against Shrewsbury Town.

Scarr has been a mainstay in the Pilgrims’ starting XI since joining from Walsall in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old hasn’t missed a single minute of League One football so far this season, playing 35 times across all competitions. In the process, he has netted two goals and chipped in with two assists, helping keep 11 clean sheets too.

However, Pilgrims boss Schumacher has now revealed that the former Birmingham City defender felt something “sharp” in his hamstring during their midweek clash with Crewe Alexandra.

Ahead of this weekend’s game against Shrewsbury, Schumacher admitted that Scarr is “sort of” a worry as they plan on assessing him before this week’s game against the Shrews.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, he said:

“Early reports from the physios are quite good. We have just got to assess Dan Scarr, he would be the only main sort of worry.

“He just felt a bit of a sharp one in the back of his hamstring. If it’s cramp that’s understandable after two hours at Stamford Bridge and then in the last minute at Crewe on a completely different pitch.

“It’s quite hard on your body that, after another crazy journey. I think he will go and be assessed today, maybe go for a scan on it if his reports are not where we want.

“If he’s not right then we have got people ready to step in.”

Who could come in?

If Scarr is ruled out of his first league game of the season, Schumacher has other options to bring in at centre-back.

Romoney Crichlow and James Bolton are both suitable replacements in the Pilgrims’ back three. However, if Scarr is fit, you’d expect him to retain his place in the starting XI given how important he has been so far this season.

Plymouth Argyle will be keen to get on a winning run as they look to break back into the play-off spots. As it stands, Schumacher’s side sit in 8th place, three points away from the play-off spots with a game in hand on both Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.