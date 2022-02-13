Leyton Orient have six players who are out of contract at the end of this season.

The end of the last campaign saw no fewer than 14 senior players released, and eight new permanent additions to the side.

Here we look at the 6 Leyton Orient players whose contracts expire at the end of this term…

Callum Reilly

Having spent most of his time at the club on the treatment table, Reilly has only recently found himself in the matchday squad and was a second-half substitute at Exeter City last Tuesday.

Sam Sargeant

Having struggled to stake a starting place at Barnet earlier in the season, Sargeant’s time with the club may be coming to an end.

He was the club’s first-choice goalkeeper before current number one Lawrence Vigouroux joined the club, but has failed to make a single competitive appearance for the O’s during this campaign.



Adam Thompson

The 29-year-old has struggled to get into the side after recovering from a long-term ankle injury.

The central defender made his first start of the season last week, albeit out of position, but will need an impressive end to the season if he is to remain at the club next season.

Darren Pratley

Despite being the club captain, Pratley has failed to make his mark on the team since joining from Charlton Athletic last summer. He turns 37 in April.

Ruel Sotiriou

Having been at the club since 2017, Sotiriou has struggled to guarantee a place in the starting XI under multiple managers in recent years.

The 21-year-old has proved to be a useful player, but has only scored four goals in his 24 appearances so far this season and will need to find his goalscoring touch to extend his stay with the club.

Tom James

Having joined the club from Hibernian in the summer, the 25-year-old Welshman seriously impressed in the opening months of the season from right wing-back.

Suffering a likely season-ending injury in mid-December, it remains to be seen whether he will stick around.