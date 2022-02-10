Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says Marcus Carver is close to a return to action.

Hartlepool United are being cautious with their striker as they look to ease him back into the side.

Carver, 28, has returned to training now after suffering a light groin injury.

He joined the Pools in the January transfer window from non-league side Southport and has since made a couple of appearances.

‘Back to training’…

Lee has provided an update on his situation, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“He’s close. He got back to training last week but I wanted him to get a bit of a mini pre-season into him.”

Career so far

Carver is from Blackburn and started his career at Accrington Stanley. He rose up through the youth ranks of the North West club and went on to play 45 times for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with four goals.

He was loaned out to Marine, FC Halifax Town, Barrow, AFC Fylde and Chorley to get some experience under his belt before the latter snapped him up on a permanent basis back in 2016.

The attacker went on to become a key player for the Magpies and fired 43 goals in 188 matches in all competitions.

He then carried on his goal scoring exploits at Southport in the National League North over the past 12 months by bagging 20 goals to earn himself a move to League Two.

What next for Hartlepool?

Hartlepool are back in action this weekend versus Crawley Town away but it is yet to be known whether Carver will play a part despite making good progress on his return from injury.