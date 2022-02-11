Coventry City are enjoying a successful season in the Championship. Sitting in 13th, five points off the play-offs with games in hand isn’t bad for a team expected to be fighting off relegation.

The praise goes to the players and manager, Mark Robins, who has turned Coventry City into a tricky team to beat.

With many players impressing, keeping these players next season will be crucial.

Here are the players going out of contract this summer…

Kyle McFadzean

The big centre-half has featured in all but two of Coventry’s Championship games this season.

Manager Robins has been full of praise for the defender in what has been one of his best at the club.

Even though McFadzean is approaching the age of 35, it would be a surprise if he left.

Jordan Shipley

A product of theacademy, Shipley has made 157 appearances for the club. However, only eight of those have come this term.

He has featured in the last five games for the Sky Blues though so may be working his way back into favour.

Josh Eccles

Similar to Shipley, Eccles has struggled for game time in this campaign but has found himself involved of late. This has been due to injuries to other players, but he has shown signs of promise in recent matches.

At only 21-years-old, he still has time on his side to make a career for himself with Robins’ side.

Jodi Jones

Jones is approaching 100 games for Coventry but is another one struggling to get minutes at the moment. The winger has only managed to get seven league appearances under his belt which won’t be helping his contract cause.

The Sky Blues are in action this weekend against struggling Reading.