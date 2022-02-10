Lee Tomlin is training with Wrexham following his departure from Cardiff City, as per a report by Wales Online.

The attacking midfielder has linked up with the National League side in a bid to keep up his fitness.

Tomlin, 33, is a free agent and is currently weighing up his next move in the game.

He parted company with Cardiff in October and has been without a club since then.

Cardiff spell

Tomlin signed for the Bluebirds in July 2017 and went on to score 10 goals in 56 appearances for the Welsh side in all competitions.

He was also loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United during his time on the books at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Career so far

The former England C international caught the eye in non-league at Rushton and Diamonds before Peterborough lured him to the Football League in 2010.

He was a hit during his first spell with the Posh and fired 43 goals in 156 matches altogether before embarking on stints at Middlesbrough, AFC Bournemouth and Bristol City before his move to Cardiff.

Wrexham having a look

Wrexham are now taking a look at him and it is understood he will be spending the next couple of days with the non-league outfit.

Phil Parkinson’s side are eyeing promotion to League Two this term and are currently sat in 7th place, inside the play-offs by a single point above Notts County.

They have made some ambitious signings already over recent times such as Paul Mullin, Aaron Hayden, James Jones and Thomas O’Connor.