Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has suggested Daniel Kanu will have to impress for the U23s before coming up to the Addicks’ senior side.

Kanu, 17, has already had his strong performances rewarded with his first professional deal at The Valley.

The youngster has managed 31 goals across all competitions so far this season, picking up game time for the U17s, U18s and U23s over the course of the campaign.

His strong performances have seen some call for him to be handed a chance in Charlton Athletic’s first-team, but Jackson is a little wary of giving Kanu a shot in the senior side so early.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Addicks boss suggested that Kanu will have to impress for the club’s U23 side before making the jump up to senior football, although he is more than aware of the talent the striker possesses.

“Difficult to say,” he replied when asked if Kanu could come into the first-team.

“He’s doing great things with the U18s, they are having a great season. His focus needs to be there and then get opportunities with the U23s, which he has started to do.

“He’s a bright young talent and certainly knows where the goal is. He needs to make those progressions. He’s done fantastic for the U18s and he needs to impact U23s football when he gets an opportunity there.

“When you start doing that then we start taking a look.”

Remaining patient

Charlton Athletic have seen their fair share of young talents progress through the academy and into the first-team over the years, with Mason Burstow the most recent example.

However, as Jackson would go on to say, Burstow too had to make the most of his chance to impress with the U23s before being brought in to train with the senior side, so it makes sense to follow a similar path with Kanu.

The young striker has shown he is a level above some of the competition he’s faced this season, so it will be hoped he can continue to develop and grow over the second half of the campaign.