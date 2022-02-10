Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo has met with the Ghana FA delegation to discuss an international allegiance switch, it has emerged.

The 22-year-old has been in thoroughly impressive form over the past few months, with his contributions for Bristol City taking him to five goals and six assists in 17 Championship games so far this season.

Semenyo, born in London, is eligible for Ghana as well as England.

Now, it has emerged that talks have taken place over a potential international allegiance switch.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams reported earlier this week that Semenyo has shown an interest in switching his allegiance to Ghana, with the Black Stars keen for him to play in the Qatar World Cup at the end of 2022.

Ghana FA delegation have met with Bristol City centre forward Antoine Semenyo. Player expressed readiness to play for Ghana and nationality switch process has started. GFA wants him available for the #WCQ22 The 22yo has 10 goal contribution in 16 games for the Championship side pic.twitter.com/FXZtD7rIH0 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 8, 2022

The news comes amid Semenyo’s thoroughly impressive form for the Robins.

In his last 10 games for the Ashton Gate outfit, the Bristol City academy graduate has chipped in with 10 goal contributions, netting five goals and laying on five assists.

Pearson’s persistence

Previously, Semenyo has been deployed all across the front three, operating out on the wings as well as through the middle as a striker.

However, this season, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has persisted with deploying the youngster solely as a striker. It has paid off too, with Semenyo enjoying his most productive Championship campaign to date.

It will be hoped that Semenyo can keep up his form to not only help Bristol City rise up the Championship table, but to keep himself in contention for a place in the Ghana squad as a potential international call-up beckons.