Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says it will be a huge boost to have Jack Payne and Louis Reed back this weekend.

Swindon Town are back in action on Saturday against Scunthorpe United.

The Robins have been on a poor run of form recently and will be looking to get their push for promotion back on track with a win over the Iron.

Reed has served his suspension now and they also hope Payne is fully fit too to boost their squad.

‘Huge boost’…

Garner has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser:

“It will be a huge boost to have them [Reed and Payne] back for Saturday. We’ve not got a huge squad, and we’ve been limited all season by the embargo but still managed to do very, very well within those restrictions.”

Payne + Reed’s influence

Payne has been a key player for Swindon since joining the club in August 2020 from Lincoln City.

The attacking midfielder has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this term and has chipped in with nine goals and two assists.

Reed, on the other hand, has played 28 times this season and has done his bit by scoring two goals and getting three assists.

He was snapped up by the Wiltshire club last summer on a free transfer after being released by Peterborough United.

Big game for Swindon

Scunthorpe make the trip to Swindon sat bottom of the Football League but will be in confident mood after beating Walsall in their last game.

Garner’s side haven’t won for five games in the league now with their last victory coming on the 15th January against Port Vale.

They have slipped out of the play-offs recently and are currently four points away now.