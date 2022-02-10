Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says this weekend’s opponents QPR are a “good footballing side” but is confident of getting a result.

Barnsley are back in action on Saturday against the R’s at home.

The Tykes go into the game sat bottom of the Championship table after just two wins all season.

They are currently eight points from safety and lost their last match 2-1 away at Luton Town.

‘Different approach’…

Speaking to the club’s official club website today, Asbaghi has delivered his verdict on QPR:

“They’re a good footballing team. So it’s a little different for us. Because we’ve been playing against a lot of direct sides recently.

“A different approach in front of us, but it should be a good football game and we are very confident that we can get a good result.”

QPR situation

QPR have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League under Mark Warburton this term and will not want to slip up against Barnsley.

The R’s are currently 4th in the Championship table and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

They have been boosted by the return of Ilias Chair from the Africa Cup of Nations and are also hoping to welcome back goalkeeper Seny Dieng for their trip to South Yorkshire.

Warburton’s men drew 2-2 last time out with Middlesbrough and are now unbeaten in their last seven league games in a strong run of form spanning back to the 27th December when they lost to Bournemouth.

Barnsley need a result

Barnsley are slipping towards League One unless they can hit some form. They delved into the January transfer window to boost their midfield options by signing Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina on loan from Metz and Watford respectively.

The pair have been brought in to add some more creativity into their side and they will be looking to cause QPR some issues.