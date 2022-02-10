Oxford United are sweating on the availability of Ciaron Brown and Sam Long this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Oxford Mail.

Oxford United are back in action on Saturday at home to Bolton Wanderers.

Brown, who is currently on loan from Championship side Cardiff City, has a swollen ankle whilst Long has a calf issue.

The U’s lost 2-0 last time out away at Accrington Stanley and will be looking to bounce back with a positive result against the Trotters.

Brown’s situation

Oxford swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international on a loan deal until the end of the season before the January transfer window slammed shut.

He made his debut against Accrington on Tuesday but went off injured.

The left-footed defender has been on the books at Cardiff since 2017 and has played 19 times for the Welsh outfit in all competitions to date, as well as having three loan spells away in Scotland at Livingston over recent years.

Long’s situation

Long has sat out of the last two games and his chances of returning against Bolton are still up in the air.

He has been ever-present in Karl Robinson’s side defence over the past few years and has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Tough test

Bolton will be a tough game for the U’s and make the trip to the Kassam Stadium in inspired form.

Ian Evatt’s men have risen to 10th in the league table after six matches without losing and are only 11 points off the play-offs right now.