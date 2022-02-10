Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder was asked by Teesside Live for an update on injured midfielder Martin Payero, after he was stretchered off in the 2-2 draw with QPR last night.

Middlesbrough signed Payero in the summer from Atletico Banfield and he has been in and out of the side since arriving. He is yet to start a game since Chris Wilder took over in November and he has had to bide his time and take his chances when they present themselves.

He was given a run out against Manchester United and scored an important penalty in the shoot out to secure the win.

So with minutes left on the clock against QPR in midweek, Wilder introduced Payero from the bench. A strong challenge from the Argentine on Rangers’ Sam Field saw the Boro player come off worse, leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

After the game the Boro boss was asked on the status of the midfielder.

“I don’t really know at the moment, but his reaction wasn’t great,” said Wilder.

“I just thought that maybe that took the sting out of the game for us as we were pushing for a late winner. First Crooksy [Matt Crooks] got injured and then Martin comes on and he gets injured.

“There was big tackles and it was a competitive game of football. There was no issue with the tackle of the coming together of Sam Field Field and Martin [Payero].

“These things happen and there is no blame.”

It doesn’t sound too good for Payero, but he will continue to be assessed ahead of the clash with Derby County on Saturday afternoon, Matt Crooks likewise.

Payero has played 12 of Boro’s 31 league games so far this season, in a campaign that has been marred by injury. During that time he has one goal and an assist to his name.

The form of Wilder’s preferred midfield three of Crooks, Marcus Tavernier and Jonny Howson has minimised Payero’s playing time, but another injury to the 23-year-old, has further hampered his chances of involvement for the remainder of the season.