Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett says Ethan Coleman, Theo Archibald, Harry Smith and Dan Nkrumah have a chance of playing this weekend.

Leyton Orient are back in action on Saturday against Salford City and could welcome back the quartet.

They have all been out of action through illness recently and have been unavailable to play.

The O’s are on a poor run of form and will be hoping to get their season back on track with a positive result against the Ammies.

‘Got a chance’…

Jackett has provided this update, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“They’ve (Coleman and Archibald) got a chance and Harry Smith, that’s three, and (Dan) Nkrumah, there’s four lads (who have been) ill. One way or another and as much as the injuries (have affected us) we need to get over the illness situation. There’s just too many people consistently ill every week.”

Struggling at the moment

Leyton Orient are winless in their last eight league games in a dismal run of results spanning back to their last victory on 7th December against Swindon Town.

They have been unfortunate with injuries and illness over recent times and have slipped to 16th place in the League Two table.

The O’s are eight points above the relegation zone and need to start picking up some wins to avoid things getting nervy for them.

Archibald and Smith especially are important players to Jackett’s side and getting them back will be a huge boost.

Tough game this weekend

Salford make the trip down to London this weekend in good spirits after beating Carlisle United 2-1 last time out. Gary Bowyer’s side sit 10th in the table right now and are six points off the play-offs.

They boosted their striking options in the January transfer window by luring Matt Smith down the leagues from Championship side Millwall.