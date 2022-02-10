Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says there was ‘nothing concrete’ in their winter links to Oldham Athletic defender Carl Piergianni.

Hartlepool United’s manager has poured cold water on the speculation.

Piergianni, 27, ended up staying at current side Oldham beyond the end of the January transfer deadline.

His contract at Boundary Park expires at the end of this season and he is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

‘Nothing concrete’…

Lee has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail: “He was one who cropped up but there were no offers made or anything like that. It was just discussions where we asked questions to see where he was. There was nothing concrete with it.”

Oldham spell so far

Oldham swooped to sign the experienced centre-back in January 2020 and he has since been a key player for the North West club.

He has made 92 appearances for the Latics in all competitions since his move there and is currently looking to help them stay in League Two this term under John Sheridan.

Early career

Piergianni started his career at local side Peterborough United and was loaned out to Spalding United and Altrincham as a youngster before leaving on a permanent basis for Stockport County.

He went on to have spells at Corby Town and Boston United in non-league before moving to Australia for a stint at South Melbourne FC.

Salford City lured him back to England in 2017 and he helped the Ammies gain promotion from the National League during his time at the club before leaving a couple of years ago for Oldham.

He has been an important player for the Latics but his long-term future currently hangs in the balance.