Sunderland have spoken to former Derby County number two Jody Morris about their managerial vacancy, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Sunderland are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Lee Johnson but have been dealt a blow with Roy Keane turning them down.

The Daily Mail also claims that the Black Cats have held talks with former Parma boss Enzo Maresca, Neil Lennon and Sabri Lamouchi.

However, Sky Sports now suggests that they are in advanced negotiations with ex-Preston North End man Alex Neil.

Morris’ career to date

Morris was a midfielder in his playing days for the likes of Chelsea, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Millwall before hanging up his boots back in 2013.

He has since delved into the coaching world and coached in the academy at Stamford Bridge for four years before linking up with former teammate Frank Lampard at Derby in 2018.

Morris worked at Pride Park for a single season as the Rams reached the Championship Play-Off final. However, they were denied promotion to the Premier League after losing at Wembley to Aston Villa.

He then left Derby for Chelsea when Lampard got the top job of the London giants but left in January last year.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland made a big call to sack Johnson after their 6-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers and have now lost their last three league games.

They will want to bring in a new boss as soon as possible to halt the slide with a trip to AFC Wimbledon up next this weekend.