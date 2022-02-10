Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has confirmed midfielder Panutche Camara has been offered a new contract.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a key player at Home Park this season, maintaining a place in the Pilgrims’ starting XI.

There is some uncertainty surrounding his contract situation though. The Plymouth Argyle midfielder’s current deal runs out at the end of this season and despite a 12-month extension option being included in the deal, it is hoped Camara will sign a new contract.

Now, as quoted by Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Schumacher has confirmed that a new contract is on the table for the Guinea-Bissau international.

He said:

“He’s here next year, the option is in our favour and he’s going to be our player next year.

“We have offered him a new deal, so the ball is in his court. It’s an improved deal. I don’t know exactly where it’s at now with his agent, where the talks are at.

“It’s on the table for him so the longer he doesn’t sign he’s doing himself out of a few extra quid.

“We want him to stay because he’s one of our main players but there is no major rush on it because he will be here next year anyway unless someone comes and gives us £27 million!”

International recognition

Camara’s performances at club level have earned him plenty of plaudits over the course of the season, and his displays even earned him a call-up to the Guinea-Bissau squad for this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Although his country were knocked out at the group stage, Camara played in all three games, starting in the last two after featuring as a late substitute in the opener against Sudan.

Now back with Plymouth Argyle, the midfielder will be determined to help Schumacher and co in their bid for a top-six finish.

So far this season, Camara has played 34 times across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and six assists in the process. Last time out, Plymouth Argyle comfortably defeated Crewe Alexandra, making it two wins on the bounce and putting the Pilgrims only two points away from the play-offs with games in hand on most of the teams above them.