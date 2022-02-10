Barnsley’s Carlton Morris says they owe it to manager Poya Asbaghi and his assistant Ferran Sibila to start picking up some results.

Barnsley are in a dire run of form and sit rock-bottom of the Championship table.

The Tykes have won just twice all season and are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One unless they can turn their fortunes round.

They have also won only once since they sacked Markus Schopp and replaced him with Asbaghi.

‘Owe it to the gaffer’…

Morris has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: