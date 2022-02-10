‘Owe it to the gaffer’ – Barnsley striker Carlton Morris on why they need to improve
Barnsley’s Carlton Morris says they owe it to manager Poya Asbaghi and his assistant Ferran Sibila to start picking up some results.
Barnsley are in a dire run of form and sit rock-bottom of the Championship table.
The Tykes have won just twice all season and are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One unless they can turn their fortunes round.
They have also won only once since they sacked Markus Schopp and replaced him with Asbaghi.
‘Owe it to the gaffer’…
Morris has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post:
“It is a horrible feeling clapping them (supporters) game after game after game following a defeat. But we owe it to the gaffer (Poya Asbaghi) and Ferran (Sibila) and the fans especially to start getting some positive results.
“We have just got to leave it all out there every game, in the right way. You have got to run hard, but run smart as well. The gaffer and Ferran are still reasonably new and we are learning their process and that will clip at some point and hopefully the results will be completely different.”
Morris’ spell at Barnsley so far
Barnsley swooped to sign the attacker from Norwich City last year and he scored seven goals last term under their former boss Valerien Ismael to help them get into the play-offs.
He has since chipped in with five goals in 14 appearances so far in this campaign.
Other stints
Morris rose up through the academy at Carrow Road and went on to make one appearance for the Canaries’ first-team despite being a regular for the club at various youth levels.
He had various loan spells away from the East Anglian outfit at Oxford United, York City, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons to gain experience before his permanent switch to Oakwell.
What next?
Barnsley are back in action this Saturday against promotion chasing QPR at home followed by an away trip to Coventry City the weekend after.
The Tykes will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Luton Town last time out.