Portsmouth youngster Alfie Bridgman is closing in on a loan move to National League side Yeovil Town, it has been claimed.

Although the transfer window is closed for Football League clubs, non-league teams are allowed to recruit players outside the window, giving EFL sides the chance to send their young talents out on loan to give them experience of first-team football.

That’s exactly what Portsmouth are looking to do with youngster Bridgman, who is said to be closing in on a temporary exit.

As per a report from The News, Pompey starlet Bridgman is closing in on a loan move to National League side Yeovil Town.

The 17-year-old is keen to get some more first-team game time under his belt, and the Glovers are said to be ready to offer him the chance to do so. It is added that Bridgman spent last week training with the club ahead of a potential move.

Bridgman’s senior involvement to date

The Portsmouth academy talent has two first-team appearances to his name thus far, with much of his game time coming in their youth set-up.

Though he is still waiting on his first league involvement, Bridgman has made two substitute appearances in the EFL Trophy, also remaining an unused substitute in two other games in the competition. His most recent outing came in November of last year, making a brief appearance in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace’s U23 side.

In the meantime…

While Bridgman looks to pick up game time elsewhere, Danny Cowley will be keen to get Portsmouth on a winning run to revive their play-off hopes.

After a poor start to the year, Pompey defeated Burton Albion at the weekend, leaving them in 11th place and 12 points away from the top six.