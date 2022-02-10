Charlton Athletic are taking tentative steps with Jayden Stockley as they look to ease him back into the fold from injury, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic have been without the striker for the past couple of months.

Stockley, 28, has been out with a hip injury and his last appearance was on 18th December against Plymouth Argyle.

He is back on the grass doing some running now but his side are not rushing him back.

‘Tentative steps’…

Jackson has provided this update:

“He’s outside doing running, which is a big step in the right direction. He wasn’t able to do that, he wasn’t weight-bearing through that foot. I believe this week he is going to start running and changing direction, it will probably be another week of that and then hopefully we can start re-integrating him back into training.

“Those are tentative steps. He’s got to meet every marker along the way. We’re hoping we’ll at least have him back training with the group within the next couple of weeks.”

Stockley’s spell so far at Charlton

Charlton swooped to sign the forward in January 2021 from Preston North End on loan and he scored eight goals in all competitions last term which was enough for the London club to sign him on a permanent basis last summer.

He has since chipped in with 14 goals so far in this campaign and is the Addicks’ top scorer right now.

Stockley has also had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen and Exeter City in the past but seems to have found a home now.

Current situation

Jackson’s side have been on a good run of form but lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers away last time out.

They are back on the road this Saturday with a tough clash against 2nd place Wigan Athletic before returning to The Valley against 5th position Oxford United next weekend.

The Addicks are currently sat 13th in the League One table and are 14 points off the play-offs with 16 games left of the season to play.