Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says striker Will Grigg faces a spell on the sidelines.

Rotherham United’s loan man from Sunderland has suffered a hamstring injury.

Grigg, 30, went off injured in their 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

The Northern Ireland international may now be out for ‘eight’ weeks according to his manager but there is no exact timeframe at this stage.

‘Massive blow’…

Warne has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Griggy coming off injured is a big blow. I think he is the glue to the team really. His link-up play is really good and he works well with Smudge. Unfortunately, he’s going to be out for a long period of time, so that isn’t good news.”

He added:

“I don’t really like to put a timeframe on Griggy’s because the physios told me, but we think he might be about eight weeks. His is a severe hammy. There was obviously nobody near him when he did it. He ran and put the cross in for a chance that Smudge should definitely have taken.

“It’s a massive blow. Griggy has got back to looking really sharp and his offside goal was very harsh as well.”

Other options up front for Rotherham

Rotherham have other options at their disposal such as Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Josh Kayode, with the latter scoring the winner on Tuesday night against the Dons.

They also delved into the transfer window last month to sign Irish attacker Georgie Kelly from Bohemians and will be pleased they did that now with Grigg ruled out.

Story so far

The Millers swooped to sign the experienced frontman on a season-loan loan from Sunderland last summer and he has since scored six goals in all competitions for the Yorkshire club.

Grigg joined his parent club back in 2019 from Wigan Athletic but has struggled to make an impact at the Stadium of Light.

He is way down the pecking order of the North East club and was also shipped out on loan during the second-half of the last campaign to MK Dons.

What next?

Table topping Rotherham are back in action this weekend away at Sheffield Wednesday as they look to keep their impressive run of form going.

They are then in action against 2nd place Wigan next Friday at the ASSEAL New York Stadium in a huge game at the top of the third tier.