Stoke City looked like promotion contenders at the start of the season, but the Potters now find themselves in 11th place of the Championship table.

Michael O’Neill’s side went through a tough run of form through October and December in particular. It’s since seen the club fall out of the top-six and almost out of top-six contention entirely.

The Potters find themselves in 11th place after a win over Swansea City earlier in the week – four points behind Nottingham Forest in 6th but with a clutch of teams looking stronger than them at the moment.

Should this season become a failed promotion bid then expect Stoke to have another busy summer, bringing in new faces and clearing out the old.

Here we look at three Stoke City players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer…

Sam Clucas

The midfielder has been with Stoke City since 2018. He’s one of a handful of Stoke City signings in recent years who’s since endured mixed spells in the side, with this season having been a struggle for the Englishman.

Clucas has scored just once in the Championship this season, assisting three in his 20 Championship outings – he could well be one that the club looks to move on to further free up space on the wage bill.

Emre Tezgel

Reports earlier in the season claimed that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were watching over Stoke City youngster Tezgel.

Since, the attacker has only featured sporadically in cup competitions and is still awaiting his league debut. Little is known about the player, but he could become another youngster who’s poached from the Championship and brought into one of the Premier League’s big guns this summer.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Oakley-Boothe is one of a handful of promising youngsters in this Stoke City side. The midfielder made his league debut for the Potters in the 2019/20 season and has been in and around the first-team this campaign.

But he’s barely featured, and so a loan could be ideal for the 21-year-old ahead of next season as he looks to eventually break into O’Neill’s Stoke City plans.