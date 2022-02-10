Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall helped his side win 2-0 away at Blackburn Rovers last night.

Nottingham Forest have risen into the Championship play-offs under Steve Cooper.

The Reds are in strong form at the moment and have won four out of their last five league games.

Worrall took to Twitter after the game yesterday to send the following message (see below):

Events of the game

Blackburn went into the game last night 3rd in the league table and with their sights set on closing the gap on 2nd place AFC Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest travelled to Ewood Park in confident mood though after knocking Premier League side Leicester City out of the FA Cup last time out and took the lead in the first-half thanks to Manchester United loanee James Garner’s goal on 22 minutes.

The hosts went down to 10 men in the second-half when defender Darragh Lenihan saw red and Forest ended up doubling their lead in added time through a Brennan Johnson penalty.

Worrall impressed again for Nottingham Forest

Worrall is hoping to be the captain who finally guides a Nottingham Forest side back into the top flight this season.

The centre-back has made 25 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a single goal from defence in the league.

What next?

Cooper’s men will be looking to carry on their momentum this weekend as they take on Stoke City at the City Ground before travelling down to Bournemouth next Friday.

The Reds sit 6th in the table now and are inside the top six on goal difference above Middlesbrough.